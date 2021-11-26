FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.65

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,679,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.