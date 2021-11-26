Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

