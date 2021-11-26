Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Select Medical worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

