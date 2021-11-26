Foundry Partners LLC Has $16.61 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 31.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,070 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 617,954 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR opened at $28.14 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

