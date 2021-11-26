Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Cut by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,474,000.

DFAC stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89.

