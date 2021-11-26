Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 287.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 87.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

SAIC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.