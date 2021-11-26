Faceter 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,638.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Faceter has a total market cap of $835,551.63 and $6,638.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00234528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

