ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.37 million and $316,682.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00218257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

