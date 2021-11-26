Brett Tolley Sells 201 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $124.23 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

