Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $200,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $125,505,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

XLNX stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $230.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.