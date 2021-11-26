Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $272.31

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.31.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $304.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
