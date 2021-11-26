Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $272.31

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $304.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.