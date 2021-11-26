NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetScout Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

