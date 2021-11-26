Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $678,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 47.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

