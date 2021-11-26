Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

