IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 256 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after acquiring an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

