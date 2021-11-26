IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 206 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $130.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

