Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

