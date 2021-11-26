Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.