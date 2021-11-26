Lantz Financial LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

WY opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.