11,249 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 60,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 205.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.