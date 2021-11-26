First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for 1.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000.

IYK stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $190.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

