Lantz Financial LLC Has $625,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

