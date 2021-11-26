North Growth Management Ltd. Buys 45,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Itron comprises about 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

