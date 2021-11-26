Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

