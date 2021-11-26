Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 4.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Jabil worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,712 shares of company stock worth $7,173,526 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.