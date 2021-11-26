North Growth Management Ltd. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tapestry worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

