Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $93.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.