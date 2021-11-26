Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Corning were worth $58,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 222.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 111,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Corning by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 231,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

