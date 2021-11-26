Field & Main Bank Buys Shares of 440 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

