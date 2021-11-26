Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

