8,000 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

