Tiaa Fsb Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,753 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

