2,750 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

