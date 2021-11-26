Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 409,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

