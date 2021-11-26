Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,123 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

