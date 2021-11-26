Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $247,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,100,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

