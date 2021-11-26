Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $232.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $223.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

