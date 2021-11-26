Unigestion Holding SA Buys 1,009 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.38 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

