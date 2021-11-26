Sify Technologies (SIFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

11/23/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Sify Technologies Limited has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

