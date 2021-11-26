First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 697 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

