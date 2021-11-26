IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $684.61 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $684.61 million and $205.55 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00358493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00233316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

