First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

