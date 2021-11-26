O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.88 or 0.07366201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,237.16 or 0.99634317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

