SnowSwap Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $7.09 or 0.00013021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $172,799.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.88 or 0.07366201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,237.16 or 0.99634317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,278 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

