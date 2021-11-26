Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

