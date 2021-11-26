Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $160.61 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $160,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

