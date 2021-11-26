Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as low as C$14.70. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 108,761 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

