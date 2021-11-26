First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

