Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.47). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.45), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.48. The firm has a market cap of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.