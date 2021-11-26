STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

